Manipur extends mobile internet suspension in 9 bordering areas for 15 days

Imphal, Feb 2 In view of the prevailing law and order situation arising out of the recent violent incidents in different parts of the state, the Manipur government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet services within the 2 km radius of the inter-district borders in nine districts for another 15 days.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, the nine districts, comprising both valley and hilly areas, are Chandel, Kakching, Churachandpur, Bisnupur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, Thoubal, Tengnoupal and Imphal East.

“The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet suspension in the last fortnight, has decided to continue suspension of operation of mobile towers along the inter-district borders of nine districts,” the order said.

In the recent violent incidents, two Manipur police commandos, several village volunteers and villagers were killed, while many others were injured, including a BSF trooper, in attacks by suspected armed militants in different parts of the riot-hit state.

After around eight months, the Manipur government had on December 3 last year lifted the ban on mobile internet services in large parts of the state.

However, the ban continued in the border areas of the nine districts.

Mobile internet services were first banned in Manipur on May 3 last year after ethnic violence broke out between non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities.

Since then, the ban has been extended after every five days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor