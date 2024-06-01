Manipur flood situation improves, water level recedes both in rivers and human habitations

Imphal, June 1 The flood situation had largely improved on Saturday in Manipur, which was ravaged for more than five days due to the massive deluge affecting around two lakh people in 348 villages and urban localities in eight districts after the incessant rains triggered by cyclonic storm Remal, officials said.

Officials said that the water level receded in most rivers including in Imphal, Nambul, and Kongba and from the villages, human habitations and localities.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who closely monitored the situation during the past five days, on Saturday appreciated various departments and officials for making efforts to clear the water-logging.

In a post on X, he said : “I appreciate the relentless efforts of the minor irrigation department. The officials, working in collaboration with local authorities, clubs and volunteers, have been working tirelessly day and night to ensure the swift removal/pumping out of water from populated and residential areas to restore normalcy, allowing businesses to resume and daily activities to continue.”

Officials said that it would take one or two days more to clear the post-flood debris and mud.

The affected people took shelter in 56 relief camps. A large number of them have returned to their homes, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles carried out an operation 'Jalrahat' in the affected areas and provided succour to the marooned citizens.

Since May 28, 16 columns of Assam Rifles have been deployed round the clock to evacuate those in need.

The dedicated teams used specialized equipment and employed advanced rescue techniques to reach those trapped in the flood waters.

The operation led to the rescue and evacuation of more than 6,500 people, including women and children, from grave situations due to the rising waters in Dewlahland, Thangal Bazar, North AOC and Mantripukhri, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The para-military force said that they distributed over 5,000 food packets and drinking water to those affected by the floods.

The flood waters entered important installations including medical colleges and government offices, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s private residence, and various hotels were inundated in knee to waist deep water.

Water also surged into the Raj Bhavan complex, leaving the Governor's Office and Secretariat, staff quarters, and the security personnels barracks under flood water, with only the vintage building, which is the official residence of the Governor, unaffected.

Water Resource Minister Awangbow Newmai said that since Monday in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, most parts of the state, spanning the hills and valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Noney, Churachandpur, Senapati, and Kakching, had been affected due to the flash floods.

Three persons have died in flood-related incidents so far while one person is missing and ten are injured.

The minister said that 56 relief camps have been opened and over 20,000 people have taken shelter there.

He also said 434 hectares of crop area was affected and landslides occurred in several hill district areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor