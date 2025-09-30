Manipur: Four militants arrested; arms, IEDs, drugs seized

Imphal, Sep 30 In a series of joint operations in different Manipur districts, the Army and other security forces arrested four hardcore militants and recovered eight weapons, few Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), drugs and other war-like stores, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under the Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, undertook a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations during the past few days across Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Chandel Districts of Manipur. The operations led to the apprehension of four cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups and the recovery of eight weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores.

The apprehended militants belonged to the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). The arms recovered include one modified AK-47 rifle with magazine, one INSAS rifle with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, two single-barrel guns, one .22 rifle with magazine, one .22 rifle without magazine, one mortar (three feet), and 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The spokesman said that Assam Rifles, during the joint operation with Manipur Police in Tengnoupal, had set up a check post. A thorough search led to the recovery of approximately highly addictive 1,20,000 methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 3.6 crore.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, Lt Col Shukla stated.

A Manipur police official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

He said that the security forces have provided escorts to a large number of vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos.

“The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc, may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences,” a police statement said.

The police authority also appealed to the concerned people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately.

