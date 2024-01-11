Manipur: Fuel leaking from power station spills over to streams; villages affected

Imphal, Jan 11 A large quantity of fuel leaking from the Leimakhong power station in Manipur's Imphal West district has led to the spillover of the discharge along streams passing through several villages, an official said on Thursday, adding necessary steps were being taken to prevent an "environmental calamity".

The spillage happened on the night of January 10 at the Leimakhong power station, affecting Kantosabal, Sekmai and nearby villages.

The streams eventually join the Imphal river downstream, which is a vital water source for several villages, including Kantosabal and Sekmai.

The Chief Minister's Office has directed the departments and authorities concerned to take "immediate necessary action to prevent an environmental calamity, making use of all available resources in terms of machinery, manpower and expertise".

The Deputy Commissioner of the Imphal West district has been coordinating with the officials and workers dealing with the situation.

According to officials, machines were pressed into service to divert the flow of the water of the affected streams towards nearby fields.

An official said that it was yet to be known if there was any involvement of the miscreants behind the incident, or just an "accident".

Villagers depend on the water of the affected streams for their day-to-day activities.

