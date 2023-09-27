Manipur government declares entire state as 'disturbed area' for 6 months

The Manipur government, on Wednesday, declared the state as “disturbed area”. This comes in the wake of the continued ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities, and more recently reports of the killing of two Manipuri students, aged 17 and 20 years. The entire state, barring 19 police station areas, has been declared as “disturbed area”. The state government stated that the continued violence in the state warrants the “use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration”. The nineteen police station areas include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, and Jiribam.

The state capital Imphal on Tuesday saw massive protest rallies by student groups against the kidnapping and killing of two students. The fresh round of protests started on Tuesday after visuals of the students' bodies emerged online. The protesters also clashed with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), leaving at least 45 protesters injured. The students Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) had been missing since July. One of the two photos that emerged now purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he "assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators." The case of killing of the two youths has been handed over to the CBI. Large contingents of Manipur Police, CRPF and RAF personnel have deployed throughout Imphal and other parts of the state in anticipation of possible violence. Also, the government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days in the wake of the new protests