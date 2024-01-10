Manipur Government Declines Permission for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On Wednesday, the Congress alleged that the Manipur government has refused permission for the venue where the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is slated to commence on January 14. Keisham Megachandra, President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, denounced the state government's decision as unfortunate and characterized it as a violation of people's rights.

However, no comment from the state government is available. Megachandra said, We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same. A Congress delegation met Singh at the CM Secretariat.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is planned to cover a distance of 6,713 km through a combination of buses and foot travel. Encompassing 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments over a span of 66 days, the journey is slated to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai. The Congress has formally requested to initiate the march from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

It is very unfortunate. It is a murder of democracy and a violation of people's rights. The proposed venue is also a public ground, Keisham said while speaking on the state government's decision. The MPCC chief's comment comes a day after the chief minister said giving permission to Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was under "active consideration" and a decision would be taken after receiving reports from security agencies.