Manipur Governor apprises President about prevailing situation in the state

New Delhi/Imphal, June 16 Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and discussed the situation in the state, officials said adding that the President assured to extend all possible support.

Manipur Raj Bhawan sources said that the Governor apprised the President about the hardships faced by the displaced persons sheltered in various relief camps in the state, and requested immediate action for the resettlement of the displaced people in their respective villages.

"The Governor also requested the President to provide financial assistance for the displaced people in the state," a source said.

She also invited the President to attend the Convocation Ceremony of the Manipur University.

Giving a patient hearing to the Governor, the President assured to extend all possible assistance to the state, the sources added.

The Governor also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rashtrapati Bhavan and requested financial assistance to Manipur.

In view of the ethnic strife in Manipur since May 3 last year, over 50,000 men, women and children belonging to different communities have been displaced and are now sheltered in 350 camps set up in schools, government buildings, and auditoriums in Manipur.

