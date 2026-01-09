Manipur Governor recalls state's suffering during Burmese occupation of 1819-1826

Imphal, Jan 9 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said that while the state's history is replete with glory, it also witnessed immense suffering during the Burmese occupation from 1819 to 1826, a dark period remembered as "Chahi Taret Khuntakpa".

The Governor led the observance of the 192nd death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir Singh at the Samadhi of the Maharaj at Langthabal (Canchipur) on Friday. Bhalla, along with other dignitaries, offered floral tributes to the portrait of Maharaja Gambhir Singh. A guard of honour, gun salute and the sounding of the Last Post were accorded by a contingent of the Manipur Rifles.

He noted that the period of devastation threatened the very survival of the kingdom but also gave rise to exceptional leadership in Maharaja Gambhir Singh, whose courage and unity of purpose inspired a determined struggle for freedom.

The Governor said that Maharaja Gambhir Singh’s legacy extended beyond military victory to visionary statesmanship, culminating in international recognition of Manipur's sovereignty through the Treaty of Yandabo.

He added that the state government is honouring this enduring legacy by protecting the Maharaja's Samadhi as a historical monument and by developing Langthabal Konung Ching as a centre of heritage, learning and tourism.

Urging citizens to remember the Maharaja not merely in ceremony but in spirit, Bhalla said people should draw lasting inspiration from his courage, unity and unwavering commitment to the people of Manipur.

The Governor also offered floral tributes to the statues of Meidingu Narasingh and Sana Herachandra. He further led the observance of Tarpon Katpa and paid obeisance to the Dhop Pala.

Several MLAs, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, senior officers of the civil and police administration, and members of the public were present on the occasion.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other leaders also paid rich tributes to Maharaja Gambhir Singh, who reigned over the erstwhile princely state from April 1821 to October 1821 and from June 12, 1825, to January 9, 1834.

In a post on his X handle, Biren Singh said: “His unwavering commitment to Manipur’s dignity and identity reminds me of the responsibility we carry today to protect unity, uphold harmony and work selflessly for our people.”

He said: “On the 192nd death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir Singh, we remember with reverence a towering figure in our history whose vision, courage and sacrifice safeguarded the very soul of our land. His life teaches us that true leadership is rooted in sacrifice and service, and that the strength of Manipur flows from unity among its people and an abiding love for the motherland.”

“As we pay homage to Maharaja Gambhir Singh, let us renew our pledge to uphold the unity, integrity and harmony of Manipur, and to work collectively for a future that honours the sacrifices of those who came before us,” Singh said.

