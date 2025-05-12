Manipur govt announces Rs 10 lakh for family of BSF jawan martyred in Pakistani firing

Imphal, May 12 The Manipur government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Deepak Chingakham, who was killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan in R.S. Pura sector of Jammu, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan statement said that during the recent India-Pakistan border conflict, constable (General Duty) Deepak Chimngakham (25) of the 7th Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF), laid down his life following a drone attack launched from Pakistan at the Kharkhola Border Outpost (BOP) on May 10.

Hailing from Imphal East district in Manipur, Constable Chimngakham was a dedicated soldier who served the nation with distinction and courage. His sacrifice has left the entire state and the country in mourning, the statement said.

As a mark of respect, a wreath-laying ceremony would be held in Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Tuesday, where state dignitaries, including Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, would pay tribute to the fallen hero.

The state government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the martyr’s next of kin under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) scheme for martyrs and their families.

A Manipur police officer said that on May 10, Constable Chingakham was seriously injured during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the international boundary in R.S. Pura area of Jammu. On May 11, he succumbed to his injuries.

After the wreath laying ceremony at Imphal Airport, the mortal remains of the Martyr would be taken to his hometown in Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai in Imphal East, where the last rites of the braveheart would be performed with full force honour.

Former Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, deeply condoled the death. In a post on his X handle, he said: “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing from Pakistan in the R.S. Pura sector and laid down his life in the line of duty.”

“He was a proud son of Manipur, and as a Manipuri-Meitei, his courage and devotion to the nation reflect the unwavering commitment of our people to protect and serve. We salute the armed forces for their relentless dedication and bravery. We stand with the family of Constable Deepak in this difficult time and will extend all possible support. His sacrifice will always be remembered with honour and pride,” Singh said.

