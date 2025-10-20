Manipur govt hikes police uniform allowance after over three decades

Imphal, Oct 20 After more than three-and-a-half decades, the Manipur government has increased the annual uniform allowance for officers and other personnel of the state police, officials said on Monday.

A senior official said that the Governor-in-Council headed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has approved a proposal of the Police Headquarters regarding the revision of the annual uniform allowance for Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers and Junior Commissioned Officers (Inspectors, Subedars, Sub-Inspectors, and Jemadars) to Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The present uniform allowance which was implemented in 1989 for Manipur police officers had remained unchanged for the past 36 years.

The official said that the Governor earlier approved an increase in ration money for state security personnel, including Manipur Rifles, Civil Police, Manipur Police telecommunication organisation, central motor transport workshop, and Village Defence Force (VDF).

The monthly allowance has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per head effective from September 1, 2025.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the achievements of the Manipur Police and appreciated its successful operations against extremism, destruction of illegal poppy cultivation, and progress in modernisation and welfare initiatives.

Attending the 134th Raising Day Parade of Manipur Police on Sunday at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal, the Governor acknowledged the heroism of those who continue to serve with integrity and compassion every day. Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, inspected the parade contingents of Manipur Police.

He commended the courage, professionalism, and selfless service of the Manipur Police, describing them as the guardians of peace and harmony in the state.

The Governor lauded the tireless efforts of state police forces in maintaining law and order, tackling organised crime and drug trafficking, and ensuring the safety of citizens even in the most challenging circumstances.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force through better infrastructure, advanced training, and welfare measures.

The Governor also congratulated Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Naorem Roshibina Devi for bringing international laurels to the state and the Manipur Police through their remarkable sporting achievements.

The Manipur government earlier appointed Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the ASP of the Manipur police. At the same time, Arjuna Awardee and celebrated Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi was earlier appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports).

