Manipur govt partially lifts internet ban; broadband allowed

The Manipur government on Tuesday directed the authorities to lift the earlier suspension of broadband internet service "conditionally in a liberalised manner". The state government has, however, decided to keep the suspension of mobile internet. In an order, the state Home Department said that it has reviewed the issues of the ban on the internet since May 5 and considered the suffering of the common people. The department said the ban had affected important offices, institutions, people working from home, chartered accountant firms, lawyers, health facilities, refuelling centres, recharging of electricity, booking for LPG, educational institutions, taxation-related offices, and other online-based citizen-centric services etc.

The State Government has made considered decision to lift the suspension in case of Broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalised manner subject to fulfilment of the following terms and conditions and taking up with all possible safeguards," the order said.The connection will be only through static IP, and the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being, the order said, adding that no Wifi hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned.

However, the state government has decided to keep the suspension of mobile internet as the order said that the preparedness for having effective control and regulatory mechanism for mobile data service is not technically feasible. The order further said that there are still apprehensions that "the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phones etc and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of lives and damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism."Manipur has been witnessing clashes between two groups - Kukis and Meities - since May 3.