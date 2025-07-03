Manipur govt takes steps to ensure free movement of transport across districts

Imphal, July 3 The Manipur government has taken steps to undertake free movement of various vehicles across the state, officials said on Thursday.

A senior official said that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday chaired a series of meetings at the Raj Bhavan and reviewed the administrative and developmental initiatives taken up by different departments.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments gave detailed presentations on the developments and different initiatives which are being taken up under their departments in separate sessions.

The Secretary (Transport) highlighted the implementation of different rules to ensure road safety and the free flow of transport systems across the state. He also briefed the Governor on the current infrastructure at the District Transport Offices and recommended further development.

Additionally, he highlighted the ongoing construction of helipads in various districts of the state. After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Kuki tribal organisations have strongly objected to free movement along National Highway-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) and National Highway-37 (Imphal to Jiribam along southern Assam), which pass through Kuki tribal inhabited areas.

The security forces currently provide heavy escorts to goods-laden trucks and other vehicles during their movement along the NH-37 and NH-2, the two vital surface arteries for ferrying essential items, food grains, medicines, construction materials and other goods from outside the state.

Secretary (Veterinary and Animal Husbandry) highlighted the initiatives being taken up to conserve the Manipuri Pony. Director (Ayush) gave a presentation on the promotion of Ayush as an alternate system in treating various ailments.

Furthermore, he emphasised the need to strengthen Ayush infrastructure across the state to ensure wider accessibility and improved healthcare delivery. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the departments and directed the officials to work for further enhancement, leading to the growth of the departments and to ensure maximum benefits to the people.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Churachandpur Meitei United Committee (CMUC) met the Governor and urged him to take appropriate steps to safe return of violence-hit displaced families to their homes, provide employment opportunities tailored to their skillsets, and construct temporary shelters at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district as an interim measure until permanent rehabilitation becomes possible.

A CMUC leader said that the Governor acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and assured the delegation that select demands would be addressed within three days.

The Governor also pledged to expedite communication with relevant departments to ensure timely and concrete action.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor