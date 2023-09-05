Manipur govt to increase medical care to Myanmarese after rights panel’s intervention 

Imphal, Sep 5 With the intervention of the Chairperson of Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC), the Manipur government has taken steps to depute specialist doctors and other health workers at the Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa (Imphal) where 136 foreigners, mostly Myanmarese, including 24 women have been lodged.

Officials on Tuesday said that soon after the visit of MHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd) Utpalendu Bikas Saha recently, the Superintendent Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa requested the Director of Manipur Health Services to depute two medical officers, one gynaecologist, two male and two female nurses, a pharmacist and a medical attendant at Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa.

The Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa was set up on February 16 this year and presently 136 foreigners, mostly Myanmar nationals, including 24 women and 6 minors are lodged in the Centre

Of the 24 women, there are two pregnant ladies staying in the center.

The Central Jail Superintendent in his letter to the Health Director said that recently, the Chairperson of MHRC on his visit to this Detention Centre expressed his dissatisfaction with the health care facilities being provided to the inmates at the Detention Centre, specially unavailability specialist Gynaecologist.

Presently, two lady medical officers and one lady staff nurse are posted at the center.

The additional medical officers, specialists and health workers are necessary for smooth management of the Foreigners Detention Centre round the clock (24 x 7) to avoid any unwanted situation related to medical care in the center, the letter pointed out.

The Manipur government -- on the advice of the Union Home Ministry (MHA) began collecting the biometric data of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the northeastern state from July and the exercise would be completed by September end.

A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the MHA, assisted the state government officials in collecting the biometrics of illegal immigrants at the Foreigners' Detention Centre at Sajiwa in Imphal East district.

The exercise would continue in all districts until the data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state are collected.

As many as 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, had entered Manipur's Chandel district on July 22 and 23 due to the ongoing clashes between the Army and the civil forces in the neighbouring country.

The Myanmar nationals are now staying in seven locations of the Chandel -- Lajang, Bonse, New Samtal, New Lajang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill, and Aivomjang -- all villages along the India-Myanmar border.

