Manipur govt warns of stern action against threats, disruption of peace

Imphal, Dec 5 The Manipur government on Friday warned that anti-social elements and anyone involved in issuing threats or attempting to disturb the peaceful coexistence of communities will face stringent legal action.

In a notification, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said that any individual or organisation, without exception, found issuing threats or attempting to disturb peaceful coexistence shall be prosecuted strictly in accordance with the law.

“The state government reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguard the people of Manipur. It is an earnest appeal to the citizens to stand united against unlawful elements and to cooperate in the initiatives of the state government towards maintaining peace, harmony and public order, to bring the state back to the path of growth and development,” the Chief Secretary said in the notification.

He said it has come to the attention of the Manipur government that some organisations are attempting to disrupt peace in the state by threatening and intimidating law-abiding citizens.

Goel said that action has already been initiated against such anti-social elements by Manipur Police.

Any attempt to intimidate or endanger the safety and security of any citizen, he said, is an act against the state and its people. He reiterated that the state has reaffirmed that no individual, group or organisation, whether proscribed or otherwise, has the authority to issue decrees, impose punishments or restrict lawful cultural, economic or artistic activities in Manipur.

The state government appealed to the general public to immediately report any instance of threat, extortion, coercion or suspicious activity to the nearest police station, the top bureaucrat stated.

The notification of the Chief Secretary warned that prompt punitive action will be taken on all credible reports against those threatening the lives and properties of the people of Manipur. He said the government had earlier established an anti-extortion cell under the Home Department.

The toll-free number for the anti-extortion cell is operational 24x7, and the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, in connection with threats issued against participants of the Sumang Leela associations and other performers at the recently concluded Manipur Sangai Festival 2025 by insurgent groups, Manipur Police have registered five cases across five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching. Investigations are underway to identify and take necessary legal action against those involved.

So far, three militants have been arrested in these cases.

The police have assured that strict action will be taken against any attempt to intimidate or disrupt cultural activities and public events in the state.

After a gap of two years, the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival was held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal from November 21 to 30.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Sangai Tourism Festival, various groups of violence-hit Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations, had called for a cease-work strike and appealed to the people to boycott the festival, and organised a series of protests.

These groups claimed that since the state government is organising the annual Sangai Tourism Festival from November 21 to 30, it is presumed that normalcy has been restored in their areas, and therefore, they should be allowed to return home instead of continuing in relief camps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor