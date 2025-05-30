Manipur Guv asks officials to step up efforts for violence-hit displaced people

Imphal, May 30 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday asked the officials to further step up their initiatives for the benefit of the violence-hit displaced people staying in relief camps both in the valley and hilly regions, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor on Friday reviewed the overall conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in various relief camps in the hills and the valley districts of Manipur.

While chairing the meeting, the Governor discussed the current status concerning the livelihood, skill development, medical support and education of the IDPs. The Deputy Commissioners of all districts gave a comprehensive briefing on several key initiatives taken up for the IDPs.

Governor commended the efforts made and instructed the officials to enhance their initiatives.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Principal Secretaries of various Departments, Commissioners, administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and other officials were present in the meeting.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to 59,415 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor chaired another meeting to review the flood-related preparedness in the state.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Governor reviewed the overall preparedness with the stakeholders and agencies such as Water Resources Department, Relief and Disaster Management, Manipur Urban Development Agency (MAHUD), PWD, Minor Irrigation, Forest, Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Deputy Commissioners regarding their role and preparedness to control and mitigate flood.

Bhalla also reviewed the drainage management system in crucial locations that are important in flood management.

He further directed the stakeholders to exert their utmost efforts and ensure that effective measures are implemented to manage flood control.

Bhalla also chaired the ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting attended by the Chief Secretary along with Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Secretary to the Governor and Administrative Secretaries from various departments.

The proposals that were deliberated and approved related to education and tuition fees of medical students, the official said.

The discussions underscored the government's commitment to enhancing coordination and ensuring the effective delivery of public services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor