Manipur Guv assures action against specially-abled man’s murder case

Imphal, June 19 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday assured appropriate legal action against the murder of 29-year-old physically challenged Chesam Abdul Kadir last week.

A Raj Bhavan official said that a delegation led by National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Khuraijam Loken Singh, along with representatives of the Joint Action Committee, met the Governor and urged him to take stern action against the perpetrators.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Bhalla highlighting the urgent need to apprehend the accused promptly and to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and transparently.

The Governor gave the representatives a patient hearing and assured them that appropriate legal action would be taken without delay, the official said.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of Police Rajiv Singh. Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested nine people, including six members of the Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol, in connection with the missing and killing of a physically challenged Chesam Abdul Kadir, whose body was found on the banks of the Nambul River, triggering widespread protests.

A total of five vehicles including three Gypsies have been seized in connection with the case. Kadir, 29, a resident of Imphal West district, went missing on June 11. He belongs to the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community. He was reportedly accused of theft and assaulted by some people, following which he was reported missing.

A criminal case has been registered and a thorough investigation is being done, a police statement said, adding that nine suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case.

It added that the public is requested to cooperate with the investigation, remain calm and not believe rumours.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage across the state, particularly among the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community. The Manipur Meitei Pangal Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has strongly condemned the alleged kidnapping and murder of Abdul Kadir. MMWO Secretary General Firoz Khan urged the government to arrange for stringent punishment for those involved in the incident.

Various other organisations termed the act a “heartless crime” and linked it to a disturbing pattern of violence, including killings, abductions, and extortion, reported in Manipur’s valley region over the past two years. They have appealed to the Governor and the Centre for immediate intervention to ensure justice for the victim.

