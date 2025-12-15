Manipur Guv directs police to enhance surveillance using drones, AI tools

Imphal, Dec 15 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Monday, directed the police administration to strengthen surveillance through state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and AI-based tools.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the Governor chaired a state-level conference of the Home and Police Departments at Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

Governor Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, during the discussion in the meeting also emphasised hands-on training and capacity building of police personnel.

The meeting focused on disseminating key outcomes of the DGsP/IGsP (Director Generals of Police/Inspector Generals of Police) Conference 2025 held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh from November 28 to 30.

During the Monday's conference, Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh briefed the Governor on recommendations made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to the DGsP/IGsP conference, the Manipur DGP highlighted priority areas such as strengthening law and order, counter-terrorism, Left-Wing Extremism, NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre), disaster management and civil defence, enhanced use of forensics, women's safety, managing mass agitations, and the roadmap for bringing back Indian fugitives.

DGP Singh also shared insights from thematic discussions led by the Prime Minister Modi on 'Drug-Free India' and by the Union Home Minister Shah on national security.

The Monday's conference was attended by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, Additional Director Generals of Police, Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, and Superintendents of Police from all 16 districts of Manipur.

The 60th All India Conference of DGs and IGs was held in Chhattisgarh's capital on November 28-30.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended the three-day national conference, where key discussions were held on internal security, emerging threats and challenges.

