Manipur Guv: Efforts on to provide basic facilities to violence-hit, displaced people

Imphal, Aug 21 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Thursday that efforts were being made to provide basic facilities to violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Manipur, including education, healthcare and housing.

A Raj Bhavan official said that representatives of various Civil Society Organisations of IDPs met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the challenges and grievances faced by them.

The delegation highlighted key concerns relating to road accessibility, resettlement in their respective homes, education, healthcare, and the provision of housing.

“The Governor assured the delegation that these issues have already been taken up with the authorities concerned and that sustained efforts are being made to address them at the earliest,” the official said.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar and Secretary to the Governor Sumant Singh.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel earlier said that the main focus of the government is to resettle violence-affected IDPs at their villages and homes, peacefully and securely.

During an interaction with the relief camp inmates in Kangpokpi district, Goel assured that the state police and paramilitary forces are working tirelessly to ensure that all IDPs can return to their original homes without any untoward incidents occurring.

The Chief Secretary also encouraged the camp inmates to reach out to him with any requests or grievances about improving facilities at the camps.

With the improvement in the situation, the Manipur government has started the resettlement of violence-hit displaced people.

A senior government official earlier said that most displaced people would be resettled in their original villages by December this year.

Even after December 2025 as many as 9,000-10,000 displaced people may not be able to return to their original villages, especially those displaced from some areas, including Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts.

These 9,000-10,000 people would be provided with accommodation in prefabricated houses.

The official had said the resettlement process had been initiated after a series of meetings with various Union government ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He had said that financial assistance of Rs 3.03 lakh per family would be provided to those families whose homes have been destroyed, and a lump sum amount would be provided to those families whose homes were not damaged but have been partially damaged after two years of abandonment.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to over 57,000 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in the state over two years ago.

