Manipur Guv reaffirms commitment to inclusive development and indigenous heritage

Imphal, Dec 17 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to inclusive development, the preservation of indigenous culture, and the promotion of local livelihoods.

The Governor on Wednesday inaugurated the 18th state-level ‘Orange Festival -2025’, held at the mini-stadium in Manipur’s northeastern region’s Tamenglong district headquarters.

Addressing the inaugural function, the Governor lauded the unity and cultural diversity of Tamenglong and reiterated the state government’s commitment to inclusive development, preservation of indigenous culture, and promotion of local livelihoods.

Speaking on the theme “Celebration for a Cause,” Bhalla said the festival symbolises not only the celebration of the famed Tamenglong orange but also the promotion of sustainable livelihoods and tourism potential.

He highlighted that Tamenglong orange, which received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017, contributes over 50 per cent of the state’s orange production and has emerged as a vital source of income for local farmers, with notable progress in organic cultivation.

Describing orange as the ‘One District One Product’ of Tamenglong, the Governor said the festival has grown into a major platform for farmers, artists and youth, conveying a strong message of peace, harmony and unity.

He expressed confidence that with continued cooperation between the Government and the people, Tamenglong would emerge as a model of sustainable development and social harmony.

Highlighting the rich natural beauty, cultural diversity and historical significance of Tamenglong with respect to India’s freedom struggle, Bhalla recalled the heroic contributions of freedom fighters Haipou Jadonang and Rani Gaidinliu, whose courage, vision, and sacrifice remain a lasting source of inspiration for the nation.

Subsequently, the Governor participated in a traditional fire-making show and lamp lighting ceremony, formally kicked off the Orange Competition, inspected the stalls, and visited an orange orchard to interact with local growers.

The event featured a presentation by the Orange Growers Association and vibrant cultural performances, including traditional war cries, folk dances by the Zeme and Rongmei tribes, and a tug-of-war demonstration involving all four tribes, Rongmei, Liangmai, Zeme and Inpui, added colour and enthusiasm to the occasion.

The Governor, along with the First Lady of the state, was welcomed by Awangbow Newmai and Janghemlung Panmei, local MLAs, Angshim Dangshawa, Deputy Commissioner, Tamenglong district and other senior officers. Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment and Climate Change), Thaithuilung Panmei, Commissioner (Horticulture), Hungyo Worshang, Secretary (Tourism), Maj. Gen. Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), senior officers of Manipur Police and the people from across the districts attended the event.

