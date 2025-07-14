Manipur Guv stresses govt’s promise for delivering services to displaced people

Imphal, July 14 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday held a comprehensive review meeting of the violence-hit displaced people residing in various relief camps in the state and stressed the government's commitment to enhancing coordination and delivering public services effectively.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor, along with Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West district Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh and senior officials discussed various initiatives and activities being taken up for the displaced people by the state administration.

The Governor was briefed about the management of the displaced people in the relief camps by using a dedicated IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) portal. The discussions highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing coordination and delivering public services effectively, the official said.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal Valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to over 57,000 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Secretary recently said that with the improvement in the situation, the state government has started resettling the displaced people.

He had said that the resettlement of displaced people would be done in three phases -- July, October and December and the process is targeted to be completed by December this year.

“Most displaced people would be resettled in their original villages. Even after December, (2025), 9,000 to 10,000 displaced people may not be able to return to their original villages, especially those displaced from some areas, including Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts. These 9,000–10,000 people would be provided with accommodation in prefabricated houses. A large number of prefabricated houses were already constructed in different districts, and an additional 1,000 such houses are being constructed for this purpose,” Chief Secretary Singh had told the media.

He said that the resettlement process has been initiated after a series of meetings with the various Union Government ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Of the three phases resettlement process, the first phase has already begun and it is expected to be completed by this month (July), the Chief Secretary said, adding that the second phase of resettlement is scheduled for October, followed by the third and final round by December.

According to the Chief Secretary, the number of displaced people has come down from around 62,000 to 57,000.

He said that financial assistance of Rs 3.03 lakh per family would be provided to those families whose homes have been destroyed, and a lump sum amount would be provided to those families whose homes were not damaged but have been partially damaged after two years of abandonment.

Chief Secretary Singh said that the state government has taken a series of initiatives to restore free movement in different parts of the state.

