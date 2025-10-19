Manipur Guv visits Noney, inspects world’s highest railway bridge over Ijei River

Imphal, Oct 19 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Sunday, visited Noney district and inspected the world’s highest railway pier bridge being constructed over the Ijei river at Noney.

The railway bridge is a part of the 111-km Jiribam (adjoining Assam)-Imphal ongoing railway project, which will connect the state capital with the national railway network.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor was briefed by the railway engineers about the ongoing railway line construction. The engineers informed the Governor that the construction of the bridge is nearing completion and is expected to be finished within this financial year (2025-26).

Bhalla appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to continue working in the best interest of the people of the state. The Governor, earlier this month, reviewed the ongoing Jiribam-Imphal railway project.

According to the officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Rs 14,322 crore Jiribam-Imphal railway project has already achieved physical progress of over 95 per cent.

According to the official, the railway project is expected to boost tourism, promote industrial growth, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the state.

With the completion of the Jiribam-Imphal line next year, the Manipur capital would come onto the Indian Railways network, making Imphal the fifth capital city in the Northeastern region to have a rail link after Dispur, Agartala, Itanagar and Aizawl.

Later, the Governor chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where he was briefed by the DC, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other District Level Officers (DLOs). The Deputy Commissioner apprised the Governor of the various developmental initiatives undertaken in the district.

He also highlighted key issues related to infrastructure developments, including national highway projects. The SP briefed the Governor on the current law and order situation and security measures in the district. DLOs representing different departments, including Health, Education, Power, Agriculture, and Horticulture, presented reports on the status and progress of their respective sectors.

They also raised concerns regarding manpower shortages and requested the Governor to look into these matters. The Governor patiently heard the genuine grievances raised by the district administration. He also interacted with representatives of various civil society organisations of the district.

They submitted memoranda to the Governor, seeking his support and initiative for various developmental projects in the district for the welfare of the people.

