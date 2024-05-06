Manipur Hailstorm: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today, Announces CM Biren Singh

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that in light of heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Manipur will be shut on Monday (May 6) and Tuesday (May 7).

"All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected," he added.

Officials reported heavy rain and hailstorms hitting various areas of Manipur on Sunday, causing damage to houses and vehicles. Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West were particularly affected, with numerous houses sustaining damage and strong winds demolishing hutments in multiple locations.