Manipur Hit by Severe Flooding As Rivers Breach Embankments in Imphal; Schools To Remain Closed Till Thursday

In Manipur's Imphal West and Imphal East districts, persistent rainfall has led to flooding in multiple areas, exacerbated by breaches in embankments of two major rivers, officials reported on Wednesday.

Due to the flood situation, the state government has announced a holiday for all government offices on Wednesday, with schools remaining closed until Thursday.

A senior official reported that the Imphal river breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, while the Kongba river overflowed at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East. Additionally, the Iril river also overflowed at Sawombung and parts of Ksheteigao in Imphal East.

"Huge volumes of river water entered residential localities. Over a 3-km stretch of the India-Myanmar road has also been flooded and more than 1,000 people were affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are currently underway for the affected people, the official added. Additionally, officials reported that the body of a 25-year-old man, who fell into the Senapati river on Tuesday afternoon, was recovered by a team from the Indian Red Cross Society with assistance from locals.

