Manipur horror: Mizoram CM urges Biren Singh, PM to take instant action against offenders

Aizawl, July 20 In the wake of the barbaric incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday asked his counterpart in the violence-hit state N. Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action against the perpetrators.

Saying that “silence is not an option”, Zoramthanga, who is also President of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), tweeted: "Brutal violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state but even the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened!

"I was really shocked and shaken to see the video that goes viral. The shocking video of the sexual assault of our two Vaiphei women in Manipur is brutal, merciless, heinous, despicable and complete inhuman! The whole region needs a permanent solution for the great problem Manipur is having which can really be solved only by the Central govt.

"I re-quote -- 'Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so!'"

Zoramthanga also called for the "immediate restoration of peace and normalcy" in the conflit-hit state".

"It is incumbent and imperative upon the Manipur govt and the Central govt to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Therfore, I urge Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Hon'ble PM of India Narendra Modi to take immediate action and to bring PERPETRATORS to JUSTICE," he added in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Minister of State for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Robert Romawia Royte also vehemently condemned the incident and urged Modi and Biren Singh to take a decisive action without delay.

“Extremely distressed while coming across the viral video of our two Kuki sisters being forced to endure sorrowful treatments at the hands of the mob in Manipur. Such barbaric and inhuman acts should never have transpired," he said in a Twitter post.

"It is truly disheartening to witness the pain they have endured. I fervently believe that our society should be a bastion of compassion, understanding, and respect for all individuals. In light of these distressing events, I implore Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action without delay. It is imperative that they step up and address this grave issue immediately.

"I call upon them to use their positions of authority to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable for their heinous actions. Let us unite as a nation in our collective effort to eradicate such atrocities and create a safer and more equitable society for everyone. We must stand together to protect the rights and dignity of every citizen, and to ensure that no one suffers such cruelty ever again,” he added in the post.

Tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Zomi community started trickling in Mizoram soon after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Mizoram currently houses over 12,000 displaced people from Manipur.

Zoramthanga had written two letters to the Prime Minister on May 16 and 23, seeking a financial support of Rs 10 crore to provide relief and shelter to the displaced people from Manipur.

The displaced people have taken shelter in relief camps, rented and relatives houses, churches, community centres and other places in all the 11 districts of Mizoram.

