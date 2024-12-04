Manipur: Inter-district public transport resumes in six districts after 19 months

Imphal, Dec 4 After around 19 months, inter-district public transport resumed on Wednesday in six districts comprising valley and hilly regions, officials said.

The services were shut following ethnic violence in the state.

A Home Department official said that with security escorts the public transport would be operated in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

Senapati district along Nagaland is dominated by the Naga community, while Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts are inhabited by the Meitei community. Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are dominated by the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community.

After the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities began on May 3 last year, public transport was stopped due to security reasons.

However, with heavy security, goods-laden trucks and various other vehicles were plied along Manipur’s two vital highways -- Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2) -- to ensure the supply of essential items, foodgrains, medicines, transport fuel, construction materials and other goods.

Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi urged the people and all stakeholders to extend cooperation and support to the initiative and to start using the four routes (involving six districts) as usual and not to resort to any form of violence or illegal acts which would disturb the movement of vehicles along these routes.

“Anybody without any exception, if found involved in any act which disturbs such movement of vehicles and commutation of people along these four routes shall be dealt with sternly and would be prosecuted under relevant laws of the land,” the order of the Chief Secretary read.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by central and state security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The Manipur police on Tuesday arrested four militants of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from Kakching district and recovered many arms and ammunition from them.

A police official said that the militants were involved in extortion and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

