Manipur International Polo tournament kicks off in Imphal

Imphal, Nov 22 With much fanfare, the 15th edition of Manipur International Polo Tournament began on Saturday at Imphal Pologround -- Mapal Kangjeibung, regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

An official of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, which organised the contest, said that international and national teams, including players from the US, Colombia, India A (Indian Polo Association), India B (Manipur) and India C (Chhattisgarh) will showcase their expertise, talent, skill, and tactical brilliance as they compete for the championship title and the coveted winning trophy.

Amid numerous events, the inaugural function of the 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament was held on Saturday at Imphal Pologround -- Mapal Kangjeibung, located in the heart of Imphal.

Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association organised the week-long contest with thousands of sports lovers, including women, gathered at the ground to witness the inaugural event and the opening match.

Mapal Kangjeibung looked unusually crowded for the polo match.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel welcomed dignitaries, international teams, and local polo associations to Manipur's international polo tournament held at the world famous polo ground.

He highlighted Manipur as the birthplace of polo -- Sagol Kangjei -- and emphasised the sport's deep cultural significance to the state.

Sagol Kangjei is an ancient Manipuri sport that is the origin of modern polo.

"The tournament aims to preserve Manipur's polo heritage, promote the indigenous Manipuri pony, and foster international collaboration," Goel said.

The Chief Secretary also outlined government plans to popularise polo by improving infrastructure, bringing in international coaches, and hosting more global events, in coordination with the Tourism Department, Department of Information and Public Relations and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

He appreciated the organisers and expressed hope for a successful tournament that upholds polo's enduring spirit.

The opening match featured a thrilling contest between the US Polo Team and the Colombia Polo Team.

Colombia emerged victorious with a 6-4 win, setting an exciting tone for the tournament.

The seven-day-long tournament will offer thrilling moments for all horse polo enthusiasts, beginning Saturday, and continuing till November 27, with the grand finale scheduled on November 29.

Retired IAS officer H. Deleep Singh, who is the President of Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association (MHRPA) and Shailesh Kumar Chaurasia, Commissioner of Manipur government, graced the event as the President and Guest of Honour respectively.

The polo tournament was organised at the same time as Manipur's annual Sangai Festival, a 10-day tourism festival organised by the state government's Tourism Department to boost tourism and related economy.

The 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival began at Hapta Kangjeibung in Manipur's capital Imphal on Friday (November 21).

Interestingly, both the events highlight two animals endemic to Manipur that are nearing extinction.

he Sangai Festival is named after the state animal, the Sangai, a critically endangered brow-antlered deer found in the marshy wetland of Keibul Lamjao National Park, about 45 km from Imphal.

