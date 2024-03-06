Manipur introduces mine-protected Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles for state police

Imphal, March 6 The Manipur government on Wednesday introduced mine-protected Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) for the state police to deal with the prevailing situation more efficiently and effectively.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh flagged off the QRFVs at a function held in Imphal on Wednesday.

Later the Chief Minister posted on X: “Launched the Mine Protected Vehicle for the Manipur Police at 1st Bn. Manipur Rifle, Imphal. With the ever-vigilant service of Manipur Police, this addition will enhance our capabilities in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. Together, we'll continue striving towards a safer and more secure Manipur.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided Manipur with 10 QRFVs with mine protection features to enable the security forces in the ethnic unrest-torn northeastern state to operate more effectively.

A senior police officer said that out of the 10 QRFVs, seven have already arrived in the state while three more are on the way.

The MHA provided the QRFVs to better equip the security forces to deal with the law and order situation in the state in a “very effective manner”, the officer said, adding that these QRFVs with various other protection features would greatly help in providing a safety net to the security forces while performing their duties at the vulnerable spots.

The highly-advanced QRFVs would enhance the ability of the security forces to meet the diverse needs of modern policing, he added.

The officer also said that the inclusion of the QRFVs will not only strengthen the security forces, but will also highlight the several initiatives taken by the Government of India to deal with the situation in Manipur.

Director General of Manipur police, Rajiv Singh, said that even if the tyre is hit by bullets, the QRFV would ply over 100 km and enhance the operational capabilities of the security forces to fight against the militants and other armed attackers.

