Manipur is a unique blend of creativity and resilience, claims Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Oct 10 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday highlighted that the state represents a unique blend of natural abundance, creativity and resilience, a dream come true for anyone seeking diverse opportunities.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Manipur Global Buyers and Sellers Summit held at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, the Governor said that from the lush hills to the fertile valleys, the state offers many distinctive products.

The products include black rice (Chak-Hao), organic produce, handloom and handicrafts, each enriched by the ingenuity of its people, he stated.

Bhalla also highlighted Manipur’s abundant human resources, skilled, adaptable and enterprising, and noted the growing strength of the state’s IT and service sectors, which are contributing significantly to employment generation and innovation.

The Governor observed that despite recent challenges, communities across Manipur, including those once displaced, have shown remarkable resilience, re-engaging in economic activity and creating value-driven products that are now reaching both national and international markets.

Emphasising the growing entrepreneurial spirit of the state, the Governor described the summit as more than an event — a statement of confidence in Manipur’s potential as a strategic gateway for global trade in the Northeast.

He commended the concerted efforts of the Directorate of Trade, Commerce and Industries, MANIDCO, MCCI, in partnership with national programmes such as the RAMP initiative of the Ministry of MSME, for strengthening women-led enterprises and promoting local entrepreneurship.

With improved logistics, expanding digital platforms, and proximity to Southeast Asian countries, the Governor expressed optimism that Manipur is poised for rapid growth through global partnerships, sustainable production, and inclusive innovation.

The two-day summit, organised under the theme ‘Bridging Business Sans Borders,’ is being held as part of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) initiative of the Union Ministry of MSME.

The event is jointly organised by the Directorate of Trade, Commerce & Industries, Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MANIDCO) and Manipur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI).

The Governor also visited the various stalls set up as part of the summit by local entrepreneurs and industries, showcasing Manipur’s diverse range of indigenous products and innovations.

The event witnessed participation from neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Thailand, as well as representatives from Japan and several North Eastern states of India, along with local entrepreneurs and businesses, highlighting Manipur’s growing potential as a hub for regional and international trade.

Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary, Textiles, Commerce & Industries and Transport, and Basudev Singh, President, Manipur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, also attended the inaugural function of the two-day summit.

--IANS

sc/dan

