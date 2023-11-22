Manipur: MBBS students stage protest after being debarred from appearing in exam

Imphal, Nov 21 Thirty-three MBBS students of the Churachandpur Medical College (CMC) protested as they are debarred from appearing in their first year examination which commenced on Tuesday.

Of the 33 MBBS students, 27 are displaced due the ethnic riot and six non-displaced.

In their memorandum addressed to the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and submitted through the Churachandpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Thangboi Gangte, the 27 displaced tribal MBBS students have said that they filled up their examination forms and deposited their due examination fees and maintained other formalities in due course of time.

The memorandum said they were informed that their admit cards and other examination materials were sent only to six MBBS students and the rest of the displaced students' were excluded.

The students became very upset as their fellow displaced students from Churachandpur Medical College were allowed to continue their studies in Imphal's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) uninterrupted but no such steps were taken against them.

The students urged the Governor to intervene in their matter so that they can sit in the phase-1 MBBS examination.

Meanwhile, the emergency total shutdown for 48 hours to protest against the killing of two Kuki-Zo people in an ambush on Monday in Manipur's Kangpokpi district crippled normal life in the tribal-dominated areas.

The emergency total shutdown imposed by the top Kuki-Zo tribal body, the Kangpokpi-based tribal organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills (CoTU), will culminate at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Members of the agitating group were seen along Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) strictly enforcing the total shutdown.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while educational institutions were also shut during the total shutdown.

The CoTU while imposing the 48-hour emergency total shutdown in the whole of Kangpokpi sought the intervention of the Central government and handed over the case of the killings to the CBI.

