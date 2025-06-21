Manipur: Meitei body calls for creation of ‘farmer safety zone’

Imphal, June 21 The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body of the Meitei Community in Manipur, on Saturday urged the government to declare a ‘farmer safety zone’ with shoot-at-sight orders in vulnerable agrarian areas.

The COCOMI’s demands come two days after one Ningthoujam Biren Singh, a cultivator from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai, was shot in his left arm by unknown armed attackers while working in his paddy field at Phubala Maning in Bishnupur district on June 19.

Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, was initially taken to the District Hospital in Bishnupur for medical treatment and was later referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) medical college and hospital in Imphal. His condition is reported to be stable at present.

COCOMI’s Information and Public Relations wing convenor, Laikhuram Jayenta, said that the attack reportedly took place after an alleged breach of three layers of security in the area.

The Meitei body condemning the act said that this was a targeted and deliberate attempt to terrorise farmers, disrupt agricultural activities, and destabilise peace in the valley region.

The injured farmer, who is now incapacitated for the current season, faces serious consequences in terms of livelihood, posing a severe threat to his family’s food and economic security, the COCOMI said in a statement.

On June 20, a team led by COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba visited the site of the attack and met with villagers to assess the situation. The COCOMI team later held discussions on the issue with senior police officials, including Additional Director General of Police L. Kailun, Inspector General of Police K. Kabib, and Superintendents of Police from Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

The meetings focused on urgent security arrangements and long-term protection for farmers during the cultivation season. COCOMI submitted a series of demands to the government, including the immediate designation of the foothill cultivation areas as farmer safety zones with shoot-at-sight orders for any unauthorised armed intruders.

It also called for a transparent investigation to determine the cause of the security lapse and urged that responsibility be fixed on the concerned security officers.

The Meitei body further demanded the establishment of a permanent security post in the High Canal area, full access to traditional farmland boundaries for Meitei farmers, strengthened mobile patrols with additional security companies, and complete medical care and financial compensation for the injured farmer and his family.

The organisations also urged the government to deploy two/three additional companies of central forces for regular mobile patrolling while maintaining all existing static posts to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of sensitive farming zones.

Stating that slogans like “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” must be reflected in actual protection on the ground, COCOMI reaffirmed its solidarity with the farming community of Manipur and urged both the state and central governments to act swiftly and decisively.

On Friday, a day after the farmer was shot at in Bishnupur district, the Manipur government announced that provide security to the farmers in the vulnerable areas, officials said.

A senior police official said that adequate security would be provided to ensure the safety of farmers in the fields and prevent incidents involving the farmers.

