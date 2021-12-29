Manipur Minister Letpao Haokip joins BJP in New Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Letpao Haokip on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital.

"I think that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast region and Manipur will be developed," said Haokip.

Notably, the NPP, led by BJP ally Konrad Sangma, is planning to contest independently on most of the seats in Manipur.

Presently, NPP has four MLAs in Manipur, of which two are Ministers in the BJP-led state government.

The elections are due to be held next year in the state. Manipur has 60 Assembly seats and BJP is currently in power.

( With inputs from ANI )

