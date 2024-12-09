Manipur: Mobile internet service ban lifted after over 3 weeks

Imphal, Dec 9 After more than three weeks, the suspension of mobile internet and data service in nine districts in Manipur was lifted on Monday, officials said, adding that the government, however, asked all internet users to refrain from any activities which may cause a threat to the general law and situation in the state.

Officials said that except for the Meitel man, who went missing on November 25 from Kangpokpi district, no major incident was reported from any of the nine districts since November 18

Since November 16, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended till Monday morning before the services were restored on Monday late afternoon, the official said.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in his order, said: "State government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of nine districts."

"... the Governor of Manipur is pleased to revoke all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of nine districts..."

"All internet users are requested to refrain from any activities which may cause a threat to general law and situation in the state which may warrant temporary suspension of internet services in future," the order said.

The nine districts where the suspension of mobile internet and data services was lifted are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

The nine districts comprise both Meitei community-dominated valley regions and tribal-inhabited mountainous areas.

Following the widespread incidents of violence and attacks on the houses and bungalows of ministers, MLAs and political leaders by mobs from November 16 in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts for two days.

Since then the suspension of mobile internet and data services was extended periodically for the past 23 days.

However, after two weeks of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in six districts, resumed on November 29.

Curfew restrictions also eased in violence-affected six districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

However, as per the District Magistrate's orders, any gathering or rally still needs prior approval from the competent authorities.

