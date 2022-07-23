Manipur not to conduct physical classes for students below 12 years of age

As the Covid cases are rising in Manipur the government there decided not to conduct physical classes for the students below 12 years of age. “All Schools (Government/ Government Aided/Private/affiliated to CBSE, etc) located in the State shall not conduct physical classes for children below twelve years of age i.e. upto Class VII and the school shall remain closed for these students till 07.08.2022 in public interest,” the order said.

“Covid Appropriate Behaviour, Covid-19 SoP(Standard Operating Procedure) and Guidelines issued by the Government from time to time shall be strictly observed by all concerned while conducting physical classes for Classes VIII and above which are allowed to be re-opened from July 25,2022,” it added.

On Friday the state reported 79 cases of Covid-19.