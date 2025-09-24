Manipur Police Arrest PLA Member Involved in Bishnupur Ambush

Manipur Police got specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area (District Imphal West). Acting on that lead, they launched an operation on September 24. At around 1 am, a team of District Police Imphal West, Bishnupur, 33-AR, and other security forces carried out the operation. They arrested one man named Khomdram Ojit Singh @ Keilal (47). Ojit Singh admitted that he is a bailed-out member of the PLA and he is still working for them, said the police.

He also stated that he was involved in the ambush on 19.09.2025 at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (District Bishnupur) at about 05:30 pm against the 33-AR personnel. When AR personnel were shot, he fled the spot along with other people involved in this incident. He had fled towards the Loktak lake side and hid their arms and ammunition at a secret location, police said. When he revealed the details of the place where they had hidden arms and ammunition, the police went there and recovered the items. On his revelation, the following arms and ammunition used in the ambush were recovered:

1 A 4 rifle along with 4 magazines,

1 HK rifle along with 2 magazines,

2 AK rifles along with 5 magazines,

1 INSAS Rifle along with 3 magazines,

3 lathode shell.

170 rounds of AK ammunition,

216 rounds of M/16 ammunition,

67 rounds of INSAS ammunition,

1 mobile handset

1 wallet

1 Aadhaar card

Police said that the examination of the arrested person is continuing, and certain leads have been established. Raids are being carried out to apprehend other culprits involved in the said ambush.