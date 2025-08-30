Manipur Police give job to brother of BSF constable killed in Operation Sindoor

Imphal, Aug 30 Manipur Police authority has provided a job to the younger brother of martyred BSF personnel Deepak Chingakham, who made a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during ‘Operation Sindoor’, officials said on Saturday.

A police official said that the police authority has appointed Chingakham Naoba Singh, the brother of martyred Deepak Chingakham, to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Manipur Police. “The appointment of Chingakham Naoba Singh is done in recognition and in honour of his late brother’s supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor,” the official said.

Martyred Deepak Chingakham is a Vir Chakra awardee.

The official said that during the India-Pakistan border conflict in May, Constable (General Duty) Deepak Chimngakham (25) of the 7th Battalion, BSF, laid down his life in the R.S. Pura sector of Jammu following a drone attack launched from Pakistan at the Kharkhola Border Outpost (BOP).

On May 10, Constable Chingakham was seriously injured during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the international boundary, and on May 11, he succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

Hailing from Imphal East district in Manipur, Constable Chimngakham was a dedicated soldier who served the nation with distinction and courage. His sacrifice has left the entire state and the country in mourning, the official said.

The Manipur government earlier announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family of the martyred BSF jawan Chingakham. Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, father of the fallen constable, had said he is proud of his son’s sacrifice.

A senior BSF officer said that Chingakham was a brave soldier of the border guarding force. “We are proud that he held his responsibility as a soldier. The entire BSF stands by his family,” the official said. Chingakham had joined the BSF in April 2021.

