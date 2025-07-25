Manipur Police launch massive search operation to detect Myanmar, Bangladeshi, Pakistani nationals

Imphal, July 25 In an all-out effort, Manipur Police have launched extensive search operations across the state to detect the illegal infiltrators from other countries, including Myanmar and Bangladesh, officials said on Friday.

A senior official said that the Manipur Police, with utmost seriousness, have taken up the issue of illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis, Rohingyas (Myanmar nationals) and Pakistani citizens, in view of growing challenges and threats.

The official said that the revised instructions outlining the procedure for detection, restriction of movement, and deportation of such illegal migrants have been issued by the police headquarters and circulated to all 16 district Superintendents of Police across the state.

"In addition, a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for verification and detection of illegal immigrants, including Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, has been provided to ensure uniform and coordinated action at the district level," the official said.

To strengthen enforcement, Special Task Forces (STFs) have been constituted by all 16 district police authorities to detect, identify, and take appropriate legal action against illegal immigrants residing in the state.

Senior officers are conducting regular and strict reviews of the progress and effectiveness of the actions being taken in this regard, the official said.

Fresh instructions from the police headquarters came three days after the order of Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar.

In his order on July 23, the Commissioner said that in view of apprehension of an influx of illegal migrants into Manipur, especially due to the turmoil situations in neighbouring countries, the Manipur government asked all the 16 district authorities to keep the highest vigil along the state’s international and inter-state boundaries.

Ashok Kumar suggested forming the district-level task force under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police of the district.

Other officials to be included in the task force are an official from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, a representative of the Assam Rifles or the BSF or the CRPF, as desired by the team leader and a biometric staff.

In his directive, he said that all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police shall keep robust mechanisms to prevent anyone from crossing into state boundaries illegally and shall ensure to maintain utmost vigil at international, inter-state, and inter-district boundaries so as to prevent any such movement. Any illegal movement, if detected, should be immediately reported, and biometric details of such persons should be captured mandatorily, the order said, adding that such illegal migrants shall have to be kept in put at secured designated locations for providing shelter and humanitarian support without allowing them to get mixed up or naturalised with local people.

All such illegal migrants shall be deported after following due procedures, the order said.

"Deputy Commissioners should regularly monitor the exit-entry points under the Border Pass System. Tracing of defaulters/overstayed cases shall be done through the district Police," the order said.

Manipur shares an around 400 km unfenced international border with Myanmar in the southeast, while the state is bounded by Nagaland in the north, Assam in the west, and Mizoram in the south. Another official said that though Manipur does not border Bangladesh, neighbouring Assam and Mizoram share a porous border with it, and there is an apprehension of infiltration from this direction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor