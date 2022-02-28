Manipur polls: Nearly 50 pc voting registered till 1 pm

A voter turnout of 48.88 per cent was recorded till 1 pm for the first phase of Manipur elections, the Election Commission of India informed on Monday.

Kangpokpi district reported the highest voter turnout of 61.30 per cent followed by Imphal West with 52.15 per cent.

Other districts, namely, Bishnupur reported a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent, Imphal East 46.11 per cent and Churachandpur 40.37 per cent.

Reportedly, clashes broke out between Congress and BJP supporters in Keithelmanbi after Congress raised allegations of booth capturing.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.

Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor