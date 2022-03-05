Manipur polls: Voters queue up in Jiribam, Chandel to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

Amid the polling for the second and last phase of the Mpur Assembly elections, voters queued up outside the polling booth in Jiribam in the western parts of the state.

The voters were standing in line while maintaining social distancing to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing.

"Phase 2 of Mpur Assembly Elections 2022 has started. Early voters waiting in line while maintaining Covid SOP to cast their votes in Jiribam," tweeted the Chief Electoral Officer.

"... poll started on time taking due covid safety measures," he added.

Polling is underway for the second and last phase of state Assembly elections today in 22 Assembly constituencies spread across six districts.

As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray whose electoral fate will be decided in the second phase of the Assembly polls.

The 22 Assembly constituencies going for the polls today are Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

There are 1,247 polling stations in the second phase of the Mpur Assembly elections. A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm, of the polling. The results of the Mpur Assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

Campaigning came to an end on March 3 for the second phase of the state Assembly elections.

The term of the current Mpur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.

Mpur has a total of 60 Assembly constituencies. Polling for 38 Assembly constituencies was held on February 28, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that 78.30 per cent electorate cast their votes.

Notably, the incumbent BJP decided to go solo in the state elections, contesting all 60 Assembly seats.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties 'Mpur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA)'. Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular) are the constituents of the alliance.

In the 2017 Mpur Assembly elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats, followed by the BJP, which had bagged 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) had won four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. The BJP had polled 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress had 35.11 per cent of the total votes.

Later, the BJP had stitched an alliance with the NPP, NPF, and LJP to form the government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

