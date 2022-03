Manipur records average voter turnout of over 78 pc in second phase of Assembly polls

Manipur recorded an average voter turnout of 78.49 per cent till 9.30 pm in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in the state, as per the Election Commission of India.

Polling across 22 constituencies started at 7 am and concluded at 4 pm today.

Two districts that breached the 80 per cent voter turnout mark were Senapati which witnessed the highest voter turnout with 86.06 per cent followed by Ukhrul (81.90 per cent).

Three districts witnessed above 70 per cent turnout with Thoubal (78 per cent), Jiribam (77.64 per cent) and Chandel (76.71 per cent).

As per the present data, the lowest voter turnout was witnessed in the Tamenglong district with a 66.40 turnout.

As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray whose electoral fate was decided in the second phase of Assembly polls.

The 22 contituencies that went to polls today include Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor