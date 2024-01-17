Manipur: Security Forces Exchange Fire With Militants in Moreh Town

In a recent incident, security forces engaged in a firefight with suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday morning, according to police reports. The militants reportedly threw bombs and opened fire at a security forces post near SBI Moreh. In response, the security forces retaliated, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. While details are yet to be confirmed, it is reported that one security personnel sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post 48 hours after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said. Earlier, following inputs of likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16.

District Magistrate Tengnoupal issued an order stating that a curfew is in effect, exempting 'agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services. This directive aims to regulate movement in the area. Concurrently, reports indicate that village volunteers engaged in a prolonged exchange of gunfire with suspected Kuki militants at Koutruk village in Imphal West district on Tuesday night, lasting for more than two hours, according to officials.

After Central security forces rushed to the area the attackers halted firing, officials said. Police had arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the two main suspects in the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October last year. The two had fired at the vehicles of the security personnel following which police chased and overpowered them.