Manipur: Security forces nab eight militants with arms, ammunition

Imphal, Feb 5 In a series of successful joint operations, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, apprehended eight hardcore militants from different locations of three districts in the violence-hit state, officials said on Wednesday.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the para-military troops and the Manipur Police launched the joint operations based on specific information about the presence of cadres involved in extortion and other unlawful activities.

He said that in the first operation, the forces apprehended an active KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup) cadre in Wabagai Lamkhai, Kakching District.

The KYKL cadre was allegedly involved in extortion activities and was intercepted while travelling in a Maruti car. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two mobile phones. The security personnel also seized the vehicle.

“Questioning the individual on the spot revealed that he was engaged in extortion,” the spokesman said.

In another joint operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) Progressive at Yaripok in Thoubal district.

The PREPAK cadre was also allegedly involved in extortion and intimidation activities in Thoubal town.

In another major breakthrough, the security personnel apprehended five cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) at Sangakpham in Imphal East district. The intelligence gathered by Assam Rifles pointed to the presence of active KCP (City Meitei) cadres in Sangakpham areas with reports linking the individuals to extortion and intimidation.

Search operation resulted in the recovery of a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, two 36-hand grenades, some other ammunition, three mobile phones and cash.

Additionally, the security forces also apprehended a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council) at Singjamei in Imphal East district.

The search, based on specific intelligence about a KCP(MC) cadre involved in extortion and intimidation, led to the recovery of a grey Jupiter scooter, a mobile phone and a Mahindra pickup jeep.

The recovered stores, vehicles and the apprehended individuals in all operations have been handed over to Manipur Police for taking further legal action.

