Manipur Technical University to launch courses in AI, robotics: Guv

Imphal, Aug 5 The Manipur Technical University (MTU) plans to introduce courses in Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, Robotics, and Data Science, state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said here on Tuesday.

Governor Bhalla, who graced the 10th foundation day celebration of Manipur MTU at Takyelpat in Imphal, applauded the dedication of MTU’s faculty, the achievements of its students in national competitions, and the university’s forward-looking plans to introduce courses in Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, Robotics, and Data Science.

Emphasising the importance of preparing youth not only to adapt but to lead in a rapidly changing world, Bhalla, while addressing faculty, students, alumni, and dignitaries, urged students to embrace curiosity, creativity, and compassion in their academic journey.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of MTU, said students should not only think of obtaining a degree but to think deeply, act responsively and lead courageously.

He highlighted the remarkable growth of MTU since its establishment in 2016 as the first and only state-run technical university in Manipur.

Bhalla praised the university’s rapid academic growth, its alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and its progress towards becoming a hub for innovation, research, and industry collaboration in the region.

He stated that MTU is not just an institution, but a visionary seed planted for the self-reliant future of Manipur, reaffirming the collective commitment to building a green, smart, and inclusive campus.

The Governor appealed to all stakeholders to work together to bring up the institution to be a beacon of hope and excellence, not just for Manipur but for the entire Northeastern region of India.

He suggested the university administration arrange a student exchange program with other universities in the country and later on with foreign universities.

Bhalla also advised the students to strive for excellence and bring laurels to the state, thereby elevating the university’s stature and impact. Prof. W.Chandbabu Singh, Vice Chancellor of Dhanamanjuri University, Ramananda Nongmeikapam, Registrar of Manipur Technical University, senior officers, faculties and students of the university attended the celebration.

