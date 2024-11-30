Manipur: Those 12 tribals killed in encounter with CRPF, other incidents to be laid to rest on Dec 5

Imphal, Nov 30 Those 10 killed in the exchange of fire with CRPF in Manipur's Jiribam district on November 11 along with two others would be laid to rest on December 5 in Churachandpur, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (1TLF) leaders announced on Saturday.

The Manipur Police earlier claimed that all 10 ‘militants’ were killed in retaliatory firing by the CRPF after they attacked the CRPF camp and the adjoining police station at Jakuradhor village in Jiribam district’s Borobekra sub-division.

Two CRPF jawans also suffered injuries in the gun battle.

However, the ITLF, Kuki-Zo Council and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) have been claiming that all 10 slain ‘Hmar Village Volunteers’ were engaged to protect the villagers.

ITLF leaders told the media an emergency meeting was held on Saturday in which it was decided that the ‘10 martyrs’, who were killed in Jiribam on November 11 and other incidents, would be laid to rest with the greatest honour and respect on December 5 in Churachandpur.

The ITLF said that the postmortem reports were examined together by a forensic and legal expert.

“According to the experts, the postmortem reports are satisfactory. Further legal cases will be taken up by the ITLF legal cell and HSA. The programme for condolences on December 5 will take place at Peace Ground in Tibuong,” the tribal body said.

It said that on the day of the burial, a massive silent rally would be taken out.

“Student organisations are requested to arrange placards and banners for the rally. There will be a total shutdown on December 5, to mark the respect for our martyrs,” ITLF said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on November 19 took part in a 'coffin rally' in Manipur’s Churachandpur in solidarity with the 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal 'Village Volunteers'.

Jointly organised by various tribal organisations, thousands of men and women wearing black attire symbolically carried 10 dummy coffins to pay homage to the 10 slain ‘Village Volunteers’.

After the post-mortem of all 10 bodies along with two other bodies was conducted in Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital, the bodies were airlifted on November 16 to Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-Hmar inhabited district.

