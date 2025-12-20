Manipur: Three minors injured in bomb blast in Tengnoupal; explosives recovered in other districts

Imphal, Dec 20 At least three minor boys were injured after an unexploded bomb went off in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Saturday, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said that the explosion occurred at Molnoi Kuki tribal inhabited village near Pallel in Tengnoupal district when the children were allegedly playing with an old mortar shell.

The injured have been identified as Henugao Baite (10), Jamgunsei Baite (8) and Ngamguang Haokip (8). The police, quoting a report from the Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, said that the injured minors were immediately rushed to the Assam Rifles’ 26 Battalion hospital for medical treatment.

The condition of one of the injured children is stated to be critical. The police suspect that the unexploded device was a 2-inch mortar shell, reportedly fired during earlier Kuki-Meitei clashes in the area.

Meanwhile, a hand grenade was recovered near the gate of Liberal College at Luwangshangbam under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district on Saturday.

A team of the Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad retrieved the explosive and later carried out a controlled detonation at Marjing Mamang Chingol.

No organisation has so far claimed responsibility for placing the grenade, and the motive behind the act remains unclear.

In another incident, a para shell bomb was discovered during excavation work at the Maibam Chonjon Singh Stone Crusher located at Khamaran village under Sekmai Police Station.

The Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad subsequently defused and safely detonated the explosive at Tendongyan Maharabi Loukon.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested three women drug peddlers, all residents of Khergao Yum-khaibam Leikai in Imphal East district.

One of the arrested women was identified as Syed Nezia Sultan alias Abema (38), from whom a 12-bore DBBL shotgun, 12 soap cases of heroin weighing approximately 140 grams, and Rs 70,410 in cash were seized.

Another accused, Yumkhaibam Sonia (23), was found in possession of 37 vials containing heroin weighing around 60 grams and highly addictive methamphetamine tablets (Yaba) weighing approximately 43 grams.

The third accused, Khulakpham Farjina alias Jina (33), was arrested with 112 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon.

