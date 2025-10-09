Manipur to host four-day National Tribal Film Festival from November 8

Imphal, Oct 9 The four-day National Tribal Film Festival will be held in Manipur from November 8, officials said here on Thursday.

As part of the nationwide celebration of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh', Tribal Research Institute (TRI) Manipur and Tribal Affairs and Hills Department will organise the National Tribal Film Festival during November 8-11 in collaboration with Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

TRI Director L. N. Kashung said that the proposed film festival will be held with the support of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, government of India.

Tribal Frames Manipur is a non-competitive festival with the aim to bring tribal filmmakers together, provide visibility, and create a space for dialogue, learning, and cultural exchange, he said.

Kashung said that the upcoming festival is open to all filmmakers, animators, and storytellers working on tribal themes.

Films may be in any tribal language, but English subtitles are mandatory, the official said, adding that films released after January 1, 2020 are eligible to participate in the festival and both shorts and feature-length films are welcome.

Documentaries, fiction, and animation will also be accepted in the festival. Filmmakers, animators, and storytellers are invited to submit films for the first-ever Tribal Frames Manipur (TFM), 2025-a unique platform dedicated to showcasing voices, stories, and visions from tribal communities.

Officials described the forthcoming festival as a major step to foster dialogue, cultural exchange, and learning through cinema, while highlighting tribal perspectives in India's contemporary media landscape.

The festival is expected to draw filmmakers, scholars, and audiences from across the country, strengthening Manipur's role as a hub for tribal arts and storytelling.

An official of the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department said that Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh is the Union government's commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, celebrated from November 15, 2024, to November 15, 2025, to celebrate the heritage and contributions of India's tribal communities.

