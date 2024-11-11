Manipur: Tribal body calls for shutdown on Tuesday to protest killing of Kuki-Zo ‘volunteers’

Imphal, Nov 11 The Kuki-Zo Council, the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, called a 13-hour shutdown in the tribal areas on Tuesday to protest what they called “11 Kuki-Zo village volunteers lost their lives at the hands of CRPF personnel”.

The Kuki-Zo Council urged the tribals to observe a total shutdown from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Sadar Hills, Churachandpur and other adjoining districts.

“The shutdown was called in honour of the victims and to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead”, said Khaikhohauh Gangte, Secretary, of Information, Kuki-Zo Council.

The tribal leader in a statement said that the loss of our precious Kuki-Zo lives is not only a devastating blow to the families, but to the entire Kuki-Zo Community who stand united in our pursuit of peace, justice, and security.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that took place on Monday and call for immediate and thorough investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice. The Kuki-Zo Council extends our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and stands with them in their time of mourning. Let us come together as a community. not in anger, but in solidarity, as we seek justice for those who have been lost,” the statement said.

During Tuesday's shutdown medical personnel and ambulance, media, electric and water supply officials and personnel would be exempted.

The Hmar Students' Association, also “strongly condemned the inhumane and brutal murder of 11 Hmar Village Volunteers on Monday by the security forces.

“Eleven Hmar Village Volunteers in Jakhradawr, Jiribam region were brutally ambushed, captured, huddled together and murdered by combined forces of the CRPF and the Manipur police. This premeditated massacre of Hmar Village Volunteers who were simply protecting their villages is an alarming escalation in the ongoing conflict in Manipur, specifically targeting the Hmar communities,” the Association claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor