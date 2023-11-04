Manipur tribal MLAs’, organisations’ narratives on security operations incorrect: Security forces

Imphal, Nov 4 The security agencies in Manipur on Saturday strongly denied the ten tribal MLAs’ and tribal organisations’ accusations that the state police commandos committed atrocities and attacked tribal houses and properties in Moreh along the Myanmar border.

A senior security officer said that at least three police personnel were injured earlier this week when they were ambushed at Sinam village by armed militants.

The ambush took place when the security personnel were rushed in as reinforcement after the killing of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Moreh, Chingtham Anand Kumar, by suspected militants on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police, Themthing Ngashangva was leading the security forces in the operation.

The ten tribal MLAs and two leading tribal organisations -- Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) – on Friday alleged that state forces, including Manipur Police Commandos during search operations at the International Border town of Moreh, resorted to arson, indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, and unprovoked brutality, including assaults on women, forcing a huge number of people, including women and children to flee into the nearby jungles.

Rejecting the allegations, a senior paramilitary officer, who took part in the joint operation, stated on the condition of anonymity that no such incidents took place, and explained that the troopers are equipped with video cameras, which would have recorded any wrongful actions during the operations.

The accusations made by the MLAs and other tribal organisations come amid ongoing search operations that started on November 1, following the SDPO’s killing the previous day.

The joint forces have apprehended at least 32 illegal Myanmarese immigrants and recovered arms and war-like stores, further uncovering landmines and bomb traps along routes to designated camps of the Kuki militants who are under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the government of India and Manipur since August 2008.

The designated camps, where the Kuki militants under the SoO agreement were supposed to be staying, were found to be deserted and bereft of weapons, the officials said.

The ongoing ethnic strife between the Chin-Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities has also caused displacement of Meitei community people from the border town of Moreh.

It has even rendered the international commercial town inaccessible due to the tribals’ protests and demonstrations.

