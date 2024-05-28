Manipur: Truck Falls Into Gorge Along Imphal-Jiribam Highway Due to Landslide Caused by Cyclone Remal (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident, a truck fall into a gorge along Imphal-Jiribam highway in Manipur due to landslide caused by incessant rainfall brought by Cyclone Remal. The incident occurred on on National Highway (NH-37) in Imphal district on Tuesday morning, May 28.

The extent of the damage and any potential casualties are currently unknown. The landslide is likely to cause significant delays and disruptions for commuters and goods transport.

Visuals From the Spot:

Landslide in #Manipur National Highway #Imphal to jiribam mubslide due to heavy rainfall erupted cyclone from Bangladesh.#Remalpic.twitter.com/OlAAtsiONF — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) May 28, 2024

A video shot by the locals in the area is now going viral on social media. In a 46-second clip, a truck loaded with some materials coming from the other side falls into a deep gorge along the road.