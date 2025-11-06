Manipur: Union Minister Savitri Thakur hails Jiribam’s progress in health and education

Imphal, Nov 6 Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Thursday lauded the commendable progress made in key sectors such as health and education in Manipur’s mixed-populated Jiribam district.

The Union Minister chaired a district-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office with the district administration and district-level officers of various departments, and reviewed the Central schemes and projects.

The officials of various departments highlighted the achievements and progress of schemes and flagship programs implemented in the district, adjoining southern Assam.

She highlighted the excellent work done under the Communicable Disease Control Programme and the National Child Health Programme in the health sector.

In education, she noted that the Jiribam district has 110 private schools and has a primary school within every 1-kilometre radius.

An official statement said that some notable achievements mentioned by the visiting Minister included the residential school at Lalpani providing boarding and lodging to children from remote areas, Water supply projects underway under the Jal Jeevan Mission, good progress in the electricity sector and special attention being paid to road infrastructure.

Minister Thakur highlighted the importance of the Jiribam-Tipaimukh Main road project, a 32-kilometre stretch from National Highway 37 to the Manipur-Mizoram border.

She said the project will play a vital role in promoting access to public transport and connecting remote areas.

The Union Minister emphasised the importance of collective efforts in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047. She expressed confidence that with everyone's support and efforts, the dream of a developed India will come true.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Jiribam, Prakhar Pandey, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jiribam Th. Manoranjan Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, E. Nirmala Chanu, Sub Divisional Officer, Jiribam, L. Tarajeet Singh, Zonal Education Officer, Amurashi Chanu, and officials of various departments.

