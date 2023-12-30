Manipur: Village volunteer killed, police commando shot in separate incidents

Imphal, Dec 30 A civilian volunteer was killed in a gunfight with unidentified persons in Manipur's Imphal West district while unidentified militants and police commandos exchanged heavy gunfire in Moreh in which a police commando was injured, an official said on Saturday.

An official said here that the security forces came under heavy attack at M. Chahnou village in Imphal-Moreh road in Tengnoupal district, and after that, some houses were torched by the attackers.

The injured commando has been identified as Ponkhalung of the fifth battalion of Manipur Rifles.

In another incident, a youth, stated to be a village volunteer, was killed in a gunfight with unidentified men in Imphal West district on Saturday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Jamesbond Ningombam.

The incident took place when a group of armed men attacked Joupi in Manipur, leading to a gunfight with local volunteers guarding the village between Imphal West and Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in the village and combing operations are underway to nab the culprits.

Tension prevailed in the village as well as adjoining areas in Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday condemned the killing of the youth.

"A few evil elements are trying to disrupt the peace in the state. It's an unfortunate incident and we highly condemn the incident. Combing operation is on to nab the culprits. We would not spare the culprit," the Chief Minister told the media.

He said: "Several civil societies including Meira Paibis are also trying hard to restore peace in the state. But this fresh incident is highly condemnable. Let us come to a negotiation and hold dialogue and resolve the issues in an amicable way and restore peace in the state."

